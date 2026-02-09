Traffic Advisory: Swaroop Nagar–Burari Road Disruptions
Traffic on the Swaroop Nagar–Burari Road will be disrupted until March 31 due to sewer line work by the Delhi Jal Board. Commuters should anticipate delays and consider alternative routes like the Bhalswa landfill road or the Gurjar Chowk–Vijay Chowk–Burari route as advised by the Delhi Traffic Police.
- Country:
- India
Traffic disruptions are expected along the Swaroop Nagar–Burari Road until March 31, caused by sewer line installation by the Delhi Jal Board. Officials have issued an advisory urging commuters to brace for delays.
The impacted zone stretches from the SDM Swaroop Nagar office near NH-44's drainage area, reaching towards Vijay Chowk on the Burari front. To alleviate congestion, alternative routes have been recommended.
Motorists from the SDM Swaroop Nagar vicinity towards Burari may reroute via the Bhalswa landfill corridor or opt for the Gurjar Chowk–Vijay Chowk path. The Delhi Traffic Police encourages using public transport, ensuring ample travel time, and adhering to traffic personnel instructions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Voter Roll Update: Delays and Developments Unveiled
Delays Plague Federal Housing Projects, Discontent on the Rise
Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement Delays
Portugal Decides: Seguro Poised for Presidential Victory Amid Storm Delays
Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government Over Delays in Health Scheme Payments