Traffic Advisory: Swaroop Nagar–Burari Road Disruptions

Traffic disruptions are expected along the Swaroop Nagar–Burari Road until March 31, caused by sewer line installation by the Delhi Jal Board. Officials have issued an advisory urging commuters to brace for delays.

The impacted zone stretches from the SDM Swaroop Nagar office near NH-44's drainage area, reaching towards Vijay Chowk on the Burari front. To alleviate congestion, alternative routes have been recommended.

Motorists from the SDM Swaroop Nagar vicinity towards Burari may reroute via the Bhalswa landfill corridor or opt for the Gurjar Chowk–Vijay Chowk path. The Delhi Traffic Police encourages using public transport, ensuring ample travel time, and adhering to traffic personnel instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)