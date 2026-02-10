Eicher Motors Revvs Up: Record Profits and Strategic Expansion
Eicher Motors Ltd announced a 21.37% increase in profits during Q3 2025, with revenues reaching Rs 6,114.04 crore. The company's expansion strategy includes a Rs 958 crore investment in Royal Enfield, boosting production capacity following robust sales and a commercial vehicle industry recovery.
- Country:
- India
Eicher Motors Ltd has unveiled a substantial 21.37% rise in consolidated profits to Rs 1,420.61 crore for Q3 2025, driven by strong sales. The company's board approved a Rs 958 crore investment to increase production at Royal Enfield, signaling a strategic growth plan.
Total quarterly revenue surged to Rs 6,114.04 crore from Rs 4,973.12 crore a year earlier, showcasing significant operational success. The company reported higher total expenses of Rs 4,785.69 crore during this period, compared to the previous year's Rs 3,964.59 crore.
Royal Enfield, a key arm of Eicher, posted a 21% sales increase with 325,773 units sold. Meanwhile, VE Commercial Vehicles hit its best Q3 with 26,086 units sold. The investment aims to augment Royal Enfield's annual capacity to meet growing demand, marking a pivotal step in Eicher's expansion strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Flipspaces Expansion: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Hiring
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Reports Impressive Profit Surge Amidst Rapid Expansion
Global Pharmaceutical Giants Unite: Kashiv & Intas Team Up for Unprecedented Market Expansion
India's Steel Export Expansion: New Frontiers in the Middle East and Asia
SILA's Strategic Expansion: Acquiring SMS Integrated Facility