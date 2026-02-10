Eicher Motors Revvs Up: Record Profits and Strategic Expansion

Eicher Motors Ltd has unveiled a substantial 21.37% rise in consolidated profits to Rs 1,420.61 crore for Q3 2025, driven by strong sales. The company's board approved a Rs 958 crore investment to increase production at Royal Enfield, signaling a strategic growth plan.

Total quarterly revenue surged to Rs 6,114.04 crore from Rs 4,973.12 crore a year earlier, showcasing significant operational success. The company reported higher total expenses of Rs 4,785.69 crore during this period, compared to the previous year's Rs 3,964.59 crore.

Royal Enfield, a key arm of Eicher, posted a 21% sales increase with 325,773 units sold. Meanwhile, VE Commercial Vehicles hit its best Q3 with 26,086 units sold. The investment aims to augment Royal Enfield's annual capacity to meet growing demand, marking a pivotal step in Eicher's expansion strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)