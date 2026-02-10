Global Pharmaceutical Giants Unite: Kashiv & Intas Team Up for Unprecedented Market Expansion

Kashiv BioSciences, a biopharmaceutical company based in New Jersey, announced a vital strategic partnership with Intas Pharmaceuticals, a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry. This move involves an exclusive licensing and supply agreement, aiming to extend the market reach of a complex peptide product to Europe, the UK, and India via Intas' subsidiary Accord Healthcare.

Under the agreement, Kashiv will handle regulatory registration, manufacturing, and supply processes, while Accord Healthcare will manage commercialization and distribution. Dr. Sandeep Athalye, CEO of Kashiv, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in enhancing patient outcomes, aligning with the company's mission to provide affordable, high-quality therapies globally.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Chairman, Mr. Binish Chudgar, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the joint effort to meet the unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals across key markets. This collaboration underscores both companies' dedication to innovation and patient care improvement on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)