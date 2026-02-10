Left Menu

Global Pharmaceutical Giants Unite: Kashiv & Intas Team Up for Unprecedented Market Expansion

Kashiv BioSciences partners with Intas Pharmaceuticals to expand its reach in Europe, the UK, and India. This strategic agreement allows Intas to commercialize a complex peptide product in these regions, tapping into Kashiv's manufacturing and regulatory expertise. Together, they aim to enhance global access to high-quality therapies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Piscataway | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:23 IST
Global Pharmaceutical Giants Unite: Kashiv & Intas Team Up for Unprecedented Market Expansion
  • Country:
  • United States

Kashiv BioSciences, a biopharmaceutical company based in New Jersey, announced a vital strategic partnership with Intas Pharmaceuticals, a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry. This move involves an exclusive licensing and supply agreement, aiming to extend the market reach of a complex peptide product to Europe, the UK, and India via Intas' subsidiary Accord Healthcare.

Under the agreement, Kashiv will handle regulatory registration, manufacturing, and supply processes, while Accord Healthcare will manage commercialization and distribution. Dr. Sandeep Athalye, CEO of Kashiv, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in enhancing patient outcomes, aligning with the company's mission to provide affordable, high-quality therapies globally.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Chairman, Mr. Binish Chudgar, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the joint effort to meet the unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals across key markets. This collaboration underscores both companies' dedication to innovation and patient care improvement on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India from February 17 to 19: MEA.

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India from February 17 to 19: MEA.

 India
2
Flipspaces Expansion: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Hiring

Flipspaces Expansion: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Hiring

 India
3
Rising Tensions in Bangladesh: Another Minority Attack Sparks Concern

Rising Tensions in Bangladesh: Another Minority Attack Sparks Concern

 Bangladesh
4
Gold Accounting Controversy at Sabarimala Shrine: A Quest for Clarity

Gold Accounting Controversy at Sabarimala Shrine: A Quest for Clarity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026