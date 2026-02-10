India's Strategic Energy and Trade Maneuvers: Parliament Briefed
India will persist in importing affordable, high-quality crude oil from non-sanctioned sources, considering geopolitical developments. The Indo-US trade deal and India-EU FTA are under discussion. Reciprocal tariffs with the US have reduced, promising economic prospects. Trade relations with the US, EU, and Bangladesh were key discussion subjects.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government is steadfast in its decision to import crude oil from cost-effective sources of superior quality, even as geopolitical shifts are considered. Top officials from the ministries of External Affairs and Commerce conveyed this stance to a parliamentary panel on Tuesday.
Discussions largely centered around the Indo-US trade deal and the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), addressing concerns like the revised reciprocal tariff rates imposed by the US, which have been markedly reduced to 18% from an initial 50% for Indian products.
The meeting underscored India's strategic positioning in global trade. It also highlighted a projected $500 billion purchase from the US over five years, with negotiations also touching on India-Bangladesh relations and lifted sanctions on Venezuela allowing broader oil sourcing.
