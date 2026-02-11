Left Menu

Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

Lufthansa faces major disruptions as two unions call for strikes on February 12, affecting the airline's operations. VC union demands better pension terms, while UFO union protests CityLine's closure. Lufthansa urges dialogue, deeming strikes disproportionate. Passengers will be notified of changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 01:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 01:12 IST
Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

On Thursday, Lufthansa Group is bracing for major disruptions across its German airline, Lufthansa Cargo, and CityLine services due to strike actions initiated by two unions.

The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots' union announced a 24-hour strike over pension disputes, which will impact all flights from Germany on February 12. Despite resumed talks, negotiations have stalled.

Meanwhile, UFO union flight attendants at CityLine will strike over operational shutdown plans and refusal to negotiate a social plan, affecting departures nationwide. Lufthansa calls these strikes "extremely short-notice" and urges dialogue to resume.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Rollback: A New Era for U.S. Climate Policy

Trump's Bold Rollback: A New Era for U.S. Climate Policy

 Global
2
Congressional Clash: Immigration Enforcement Under Fire

Congressional Clash: Immigration Enforcement Under Fire

 Global
3
Power Struggle: Engineers Rally Against Land Transfer in Uttarakhand

Power Struggle: Engineers Rally Against Land Transfer in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026