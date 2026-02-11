Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

On Thursday, Lufthansa Group is bracing for major disruptions across its German airline, Lufthansa Cargo, and CityLine services due to strike actions initiated by two unions.

The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots' union announced a 24-hour strike over pension disputes, which will impact all flights from Germany on February 12. Despite resumed talks, negotiations have stalled.

Meanwhile, UFO union flight attendants at CityLine will strike over operational shutdown plans and refusal to negotiate a social plan, affecting departures nationwide. Lufthansa calls these strikes "extremely short-notice" and urges dialogue to resume.