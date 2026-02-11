Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds
Lufthansa faces major disruptions as two unions call for strikes on February 12, affecting the airline's operations. VC union demands better pension terms, while UFO union protests CityLine's closure. Lufthansa urges dialogue, deeming strikes disproportionate. Passengers will be notified of changes.
On Thursday, Lufthansa Group is bracing for major disruptions across its German airline, Lufthansa Cargo, and CityLine services due to strike actions initiated by two unions.
The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots' union announced a 24-hour strike over pension disputes, which will impact all flights from Germany on February 12. Despite resumed talks, negotiations have stalled.
Meanwhile, UFO union flight attendants at CityLine will strike over operational shutdown plans and refusal to negotiate a social plan, affecting departures nationwide. Lufthansa calls these strikes "extremely short-notice" and urges dialogue to resume.
