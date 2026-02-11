Flights Grounded at El Paso Airport Due to Security Concerns

All flights in and out of Texas' El Paso International Airport have come to a halt, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced, citing 'special security reasons.'

The airport, located near the U.S.-Mexico border, shared the news via Instagram, confirming that operations had been suspended immediately. The FAA has not detailed the specific security concerns.

These temporary restrictions are expected to be enforced until February 21, leaving passengers and airlines uncertain about resuming services.