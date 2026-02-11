Left Menu

Flights Grounded at El Paso Airport Due to Security Concerns

All flights to and from El Paso International Airport have been suspended by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration citing 'special security reasons.' The airport confirmed the grounding on social media, with restrictions expected to last until February 21, though specific concerns were not disclosed.

Updated: 11-02-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:42 IST
Flights Grounded at El Paso Airport Due to Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

All flights in and out of Texas' El Paso International Airport have come to a halt, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced, citing 'special security reasons.'

The airport, located near the U.S.-Mexico border, shared the news via Instagram, confirming that operations had been suspended immediately. The FAA has not detailed the specific security concerns.

These temporary restrictions are expected to be enforced until February 21, leaving passengers and airlines uncertain about resuming services.

