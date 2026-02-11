Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra's Record-Breaking Growth: A Powerhouse in Auto and Farm Sectors

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 38.54% rise in consolidated profit after tax for Q3, driven by strong performances in the auto and farm sectors. Revenue surpassed Rs 50,000 crore for the first time. The company remains optimistic about future growth, citing scaling operations and expanding capacities.

Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has once again affirmed its position as a leading force in the auto and farm sectors, reporting a substantial 38.54% growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) year-on-year for the third quarter. The company recorded a PAT of Rs 5,021.47 crore, up from Rs 3,624.48 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a significant achievement driven by robust performances across its key sectors.

For the first time in its history, Mahindra & Mahindra crossed the Rs 50,000-crore mark in consolidated revenue during this quarter. The company attributed this milestone to the strong demand and high acceptance of its products, which have maintained its leadership in the market. The auto segment reported a 23% increase in volume to 3.02 lakh units, while the farm sector saw similar growth, with volumes reaching 1.5 lakh units.

Looking ahead, Mahindra & Mahindra is on an expansion trajectory, planning to enhance its manufacturing capabilities. The company has announced a Rs 15,000 crore investment for an integrated facility in Nagpur, aimed at increasing tractor and SUV production. The strategic move aligns with its focus on scaling operations to meet rising demand efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

