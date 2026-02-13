AfDB and World Bank Launch AgriConnect to Drive Jobs and Food Sovereignty in Côte d’Ivoire

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the World Bank Group, in partnership with the Government of Côte d'Ivoire, have officially launched the AgriConnect Country Component for Côte d'Ivoire, a major initiative designed to transform agriculture into a powerful engine for job creation, inclusive growth and national food sovereignty.

The launch took place in Abidjan on 5 February 2026, bringing together senior representatives of both development finance institutions, Ivorian government leaders, private sector actors, research institutions and key partners across the agricultural value chain.

Transforming Agriculture Into a Platform for Economic Growth

AgriConnect is part of a broader global effort to modernise agriculture and unlock its potential to deliver large-scale employment, particularly for young people and women.

“AgriConnect is not just an initiative, it's a platform for transformation,” said Richard Ofori-Mante, Director of Agricultural Finance and Rural Development at the African Development Bank.

“Agriculture is the most powerful lever for inclusive growth in Africa. By modernising value chains, strengthening institutions and mobilising innovative financing, we can create millions of decent jobs… while improving food sovereignty.”

A $5 Billion-a-Year Global Investment Push

AgriConnect was launched jointly by the World Bank and AfDB in October 2025, with an ambition to mobilise more than $5 billion annually through 2030.

The global initiative aims to support over 300 million farmers worldwide by investing in:

Climate-resilient infrastructure

Agricultural policy reforms

Innovative and blended financing mechanisms

Value chain modernisation

Stronger institutions and market systems

In Côte d'Ivoire, AgriConnect will align directly with the country’s National Development Plan (PND) 2026–2030.

Harnessing Agriculture for Youth Employment

The initiative comes at a time of mounting demographic pressure and urgent demand for job creation.

Elhadji Adama Touré, the World Bank’s Head of Agriculture and Food Practice for West Africa, highlighted agriculture’s role in absorbing the global youth workforce surge.

“Over the next decade, 1.2 billion young people will enter the labour market globally,” he said.

“The agribusiness sector has immense potential to absorb this demographic wave. AgriConnect aims to mobilise innovative investments to transform farms into businesses and agriculture into opportunities.”

Government Welcomes Strategic Opportunity

Côte d'Ivoire’s Minister for Food Production, Bernard Kini Komoé, welcomed AgriConnect as a major opportunity to advance national development priorities.

“AgriConnect is an opportunity for Côte d'Ivoire… to transform the agricultural sector, provide jobs for young people and women and strengthen national food sovereignty,” he said.

The initiative supports the Government’s strategic direction under the PND 2026–2030 and complements the country’s National Agricultural Investment Programme (PNIA).

Key Focus Areas: Modern Value Chains and Rice Sector Support

AgriConnect will target value chain development across priority crops and sectors, including rice, where the AfDB is already supporting countries to:

Strengthen irrigation systems

Improve access to quality seeds

Upgrade husking and processing units

Expand storage infrastructure

Facilitate access to markets

These investments are expected to boost productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and strengthen domestic food supply.

Strong Partner Coordination to Support Implementation

Technical and financial partners present at the launch reaffirmed their commitment to supporting AgriConnect’s implementation in line with Côte d'Ivoire’s national priorities.

The initiative is expected to enhance coordination among development partners working alongside the Government to deliver the PNIA and broader agricultural transformation agenda.

By mobilising finance, modernising infrastructure and creating pathways for youth and women in agribusiness, AgriConnect is positioned as a cornerstone initiative for Côte d'Ivoire’s future economic resilience and food sovereignty.