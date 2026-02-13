Indian Railways Enhances Security with CCTV Installation
Indian Railways has enhanced passenger safety by equipping approximately 12,300 coaches and 460 locomotives with CCTV cameras. The initiative aims to deter miscreant activities and assist in incident investigations. This move includes operational Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains.
Indian Railways is significantly boosting security on its network by equipping around 12,300 coaches, including all operational Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains, along with 460 locomotives, with CCTV cameras.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed this initiative in a written statement to the Rajya Sabha, explaining the objective is to enhance passenger safety and security.
The presence of CCTV cameras is expected to deter criminal activities, reduce vandalism, and aid in the investigation of incidents, as emphasized by the railway authorities.
