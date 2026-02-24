Cross-Border Connections: Kolkata-Agartala Bus Service Resumes Amid Political Calm
The international bus service between Kolkata and Agartala through Dhaka has resumed after an 18-month suspension due to political unrest in Bangladesh. With 20 passengers, the first bus was welcomed at Agartala by Tripura's Transport Minister. The service is expected to strengthen ties between the neighboring countries.
The bus service connecting Kolkata to Agartala with a stop in Dhaka has resumed operations following an 18-month pause due to political instability in Bangladesh. On Tuesday, 20 passengers arrived aboard the first bus to resume the journey, marking a significant step towards restoring cross-border connectivity.
Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury greeted the passengers at the Akhaura Integrated Checkpost, expressing optimism about the service's role in strengthening Indo-Bangladesh relations. The Royal-Maitri international bus service was halted due to issues stemming from political unrest and resulting visa complications, which had significantly reduced passenger counts.
Now, with the political climate improving, the operator aims to restore the service to its former capacity. Chowdhury emphasized that cooperation and friendship between neighboring nations are crucial for development, underscoring the importance of this bus service as a symbol of such diplomatic ties. Officials are hopeful that the number of passengers will increase as the visa process stabilizes.
