Maharashtra's Mission One Trillion: A Visionary Journey

Amidst criticism from the opposition, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has firmly defended his administration's decision to engage in signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Indian companies at the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to Fadnavis, such strategic engagements are vital for Maharashtra's economic relevance on the global stage.

The CM underscored his government's ambitious 'Viksit Maharashtra' document, outlining plans to boost the state's economy to one trillion USD within four to five years. While responding to the debate following the Governor's address, he asserted that Maharashtra remains a national leader in foreign direct investment, and heralded the conversion rate of MoUs to tangible investments.

Fadnavis highlighted the progress in job appointments, decline in unemployment, and financial aid to farmers as markers of the government's success. He also committed to developing Gadchiroli into a steel hub while prioritizing Marathi in local education policy. On infrastructure, he shared promising updates on Dr. B R Ambedkar's memorial in Mumbai.

