AfDB, Tunisia Move to Fast-Track Projects Through Financial Reforms

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group and the Tunisian government have launched a joint initiative to strengthen financial and accounting management of Bank-funded projects, aiming to accelerate implementation and improve development results across the country.

The initiative forms part of the 2025–2026 Portfolio Performance Improvement Plan and focuses on improving financial reporting, transparency and accountability in the use of public and external resources.

Strategic Workshop in Tunis

On 17 February, AfDB partnered with Tunisia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning, the General Financial Control and the National Information Technology Centre (CNI) to convene a strategic workshop in Tunis.

The event brought together 77 representatives from executing agencies and project implementation units to:

Review AfDB financial management procedures

Strengthen understanding of reporting templates and annual financial statement formats

Improve compliance with audit submission timelines

Enhance monitoring of development projects

The plan prioritises the timely submission of audit reports, more reliable financial statements and greater transparency in project execution.

Integrated Financial Management System Under Review

Participants examined the rollout of an Integrated Financial and Accounting Management System developed by the CNI to better track and evaluate public investment projects.

Discussions focused on how digital tools can:

Improve data accuracy

Streamline reporting processes

Strengthen oversight

Increase operational efficiency

The workshop generated recommendations to optimise the system and support more effective implementation.

Linking Financial Quality to Development Impact

Alain Nna Ebono, AfDB’s Chief Regional Financial Management Coordinator for North Africa, said stronger financial systems are directly linked to faster and more impactful development outcomes.

“Improving the quality and timeliness of financial statements is a key lever for accelerating project implementation and maximising their impact on communities,” he said, describing the integrated accounting application as a decisive step toward producing reliable financial information.

Tarek Bouhlel, Director General for African Cooperation at Tunisia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing the recommendations through an operational action plan.

The reforms will be supported by the Bank’s Technical Assistance Fund for Middle-Income Countries.

Boosting Investment Delivery Across Sectors

Officials say strengthening financial management will help Tunisia:

Improve the effectiveness of public investment

Mobilise additional external financing

Reduce implementation delays

Accelerate project delivery

Bank-funded projects in Tunisia span key sectors including infrastructure, water, energy, agriculture and social services.

By tightening financial controls and modernising accounting systems, the partnership aims to ensure development funds translate more quickly into tangible benefits for communities across the country.