EASA Cautions Air Operators Amid Middle East Tensions
The EU aviation safety agency, EASA, has advised air operators to avoid the airspace in the Middle East due to high risks following Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran. The advisory highlighted vulnerabilities to civil aviation from potential spillover risks and miscalculations in the area.
The EU aviation safety agency, EASA, issued a recommendation advising air operators to refrain from flying over all altitudes in the Middle East. This precaution comes amid heightened military activity resulting from Israeli and U.S. military actions targeting Iran.
EASA's safety advisory note highlighted significant risks to civil aviation in the region. The agency outlined concerns about potential spillover risks, misidentifications, miscalculations, and failures in interception procedures impacting the affected airspace.
The advisory underscores the heightened alert in the region, urging operators to exercise extreme caution to ensure passenger and crew safety during ongoing tensions.
