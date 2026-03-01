Tragic Factory Blast in Nagpur: Lives Lost and Communities Affected

In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, a powerful explosion at SBL Energy Limited's factory in Nagpur's Raulgaon area claimed the lives of at least 17 individuals and left 18 others injured. The incident occurred at around 7 am in the detonator packing unit of the mining and industrial explosives manufacturer.

The explosion caused havoc, with the bodies charred beyond recognition, requiring DNA testing for identification. The chief minister has ordered a thorough investigation into the blast's cause, and teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are on-site conducting rescue operations.

SBL Energy Limited, acknowledging the severity of the tragedy, stated that manufacturing operations weren't active during the explosion. The company has activated emergency response protocols, provided financial help to the affected families, and committed to a detailed internal review to prevent future incidents.