Left Menu

Tragic Factory Blast in Nagpur: Lives Lost and Communities Affected

A blast at SBL Energy Limited's factory in Nagpur killed 17 and injured 18 on Sunday. Authorities and the company have initiated investigations. The Chief Minister has promised a thorough probe, while emergency protocols have been activated to aid affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:20 IST
Tragic Factory Blast in Nagpur: Lives Lost and Communities Affected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, a powerful explosion at SBL Energy Limited's factory in Nagpur's Raulgaon area claimed the lives of at least 17 individuals and left 18 others injured. The incident occurred at around 7 am in the detonator packing unit of the mining and industrial explosives manufacturer.

The explosion caused havoc, with the bodies charred beyond recognition, requiring DNA testing for identification. The chief minister has ordered a thorough investigation into the blast's cause, and teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are on-site conducting rescue operations.

SBL Energy Limited, acknowledging the severity of the tragedy, stated that manufacturing operations weren't active during the explosion. The company has activated emergency response protocols, provided financial help to the affected families, and committed to a detailed internal review to prevent future incidents.

TRENDING

1
Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

 India
2
Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

 India
3
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.

Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, ...

 India
4
Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026