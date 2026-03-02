Left Menu

Embracing AI: President Murmu's Vision for IAS Officers

President Droupadi Murmu urges newly-inducted IAS officers to leverage AI-driven solutions to enhance administrative efficiency while maintaining human sensitivity. She emphasizes the importance of sustainable governance and extending development benefits to all communities, ensuring no one is left behind due to various disparities.

President Droupadi Murmu has called upon newly-inducted IAS officers to wholeheartedly adopt AI-driven solutions to streamline administrative tasks and improve service delivery to the nation's remotest corners. Addressing the officers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she highlighted the rapid transformation in governance enabled by technology and innovation.

Murmu stressed that alongside modern technologies, a balance with human sensitivity and sound judgment is crucial. She emphasized the need for inclusive development, urging officers to ensure that the country's progress is meaningful and reaches the most vulnerable communities, regardless of geographical, social, or economic barriers.

Additionally, she urged these senior administrators to champion sustainable governance practices, promoting climate resilience and green initiatives. Murmu reminded the officers of their duty to uphold transparency, integrity, and accountability, guided by the principle of 'nation first'.

