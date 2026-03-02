Aircraft Chaos in Kuwait Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions across the Middle East, multiple U.S. military aircraft crashed in Kuwait early Monday, with all crew members surviving, according to Kuwait's Ministry of Defence.

Simultaneously, smoke was spotted around the U.S. Embassy compound in Kuwait City. Emergency services were called to the scene, yet the U.S. Embassy and State Department remained unresponsive to inquiries. Kuwait intercepted hostile drones for a third consecutive day as Iranian retaliatory strikes continued in response to U.S. and Israeli military actions.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defence confirmed the safety of all personnel from the aircraft incident. Additionally, two workers were slightly injured by falling debris at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery. Amidst ongoing threats, the U.S. Embassy urged citizens to seek shelter, highlighting the widening impact on vital regional aviation and trade hubs.

