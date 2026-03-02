Left Menu

Aircraft Chaos in Kuwait Amid Middle East Tensions

Several U.S. military aircraft crashed in Kuwait with all crew members surviving. Meanwhile, hostile drones and a separate incident at the U.S. Embassy compound added to Gulf tensions. Intercepted drones and retaliatory strikes from Iran heightened fears, affecting regional aviation and trade hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:01 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions across the Middle East, multiple U.S. military aircraft crashed in Kuwait early Monday, with all crew members surviving, according to Kuwait's Ministry of Defence.

Simultaneously, smoke was spotted around the U.S. Embassy compound in Kuwait City. Emergency services were called to the scene, yet the U.S. Embassy and State Department remained unresponsive to inquiries. Kuwait intercepted hostile drones for a third consecutive day as Iranian retaliatory strikes continued in response to U.S. and Israeli military actions.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defence confirmed the safety of all personnel from the aircraft incident. Additionally, two workers were slightly injured by falling debris at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery. Amidst ongoing threats, the U.S. Embassy urged citizens to seek shelter, highlighting the widening impact on vital regional aviation and trade hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

