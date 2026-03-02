Tragedy in Jagatpura: Woman Falls to Death Amidst Strain of Husband's Arrest
A 55-year-old woman named Urmila Gaur died after falling from her eighth-floor apartment balcony in Jagatpura. Her husband’s recent arrest for alleged corruption is thought to have contributed to her stress, potentially causing dizziness and an accidental fall. Police are investigating the incident.
Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Monday morning, a 55-year-old woman fell to her death from the eighth-floor balcony of her Jagatpura apartment. The deceased, Urmila Gaur, reportedly lost her balance, plunging to the ground in the presence of her son, Ankit, who was inside the flat.
Efforts to save her were futile as she succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital. The incident unfolded amidst her husband Dilip Kumar's recent arrest on corruption charges related to the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, which has put the family under significant stress.
While no suicide note has been found, police are investigating whether the fall was accidental or intentional, amid family members' claims that stress and dizziness could have led to the fatal incident. The investigation remains ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
