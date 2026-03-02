Left Menu

Tragedy in Jagatpura: Woman Falls to Death Amidst Strain of Husband's Arrest

A 55-year-old woman named Urmila Gaur died after falling from her eighth-floor apartment balcony in Jagatpura. Her husband’s recent arrest for alleged corruption is thought to have contributed to her stress, potentially causing dizziness and an accidental fall. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST
Tragedy in Jagatpura: Woman Falls to Death Amidst Strain of Husband's Arrest
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, a 55-year-old woman fell to her death from the eighth-floor balcony of her Jagatpura apartment. The deceased, Urmila Gaur, reportedly lost her balance, plunging to the ground in the presence of her son, Ankit, who was inside the flat.

Efforts to save her were futile as she succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital. The incident unfolded amidst her husband Dilip Kumar's recent arrest on corruption charges related to the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, which has put the family under significant stress.

While no suicide note has been found, police are investigating whether the fall was accidental or intentional, amid family members' claims that stress and dizziness could have led to the fatal incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Services

ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Servic...

 Global
2
Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

 Global
3
Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Landscape

Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Lands...

 India
4
Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026