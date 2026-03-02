Left Menu

Global Markets Reel Amid US-Israeli Attacks on Iran

Global markets were shaken following US and Israeli attacks on Iran. US futures fell over 1%, oil prices surged, and defense contractors saw gains. The attacks have raised concerns about disruptions to oil supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, affecting global oil exports and market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:27 IST
Global Markets Reel Amid US-Israeli Attacks on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Monday saw a significant upheaval in global markets following US and Israeli military actions in Iran. U.S. futures dropped by more than 1%, with pronounced effects in European and Asian markets as the cost of oil soared.

Energy prices surged, notably with Brent crude nearing $80 per barrel due to fears of disrupted oil flows through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This strait is crucial, handling a significant portion of the world's oil and LNG exports.

Despite anticipated attacks, markets remained tense. Defense stocks benefited, even as investors sought safety in gold and the dollar. Inflation concerns and potential Federal Reserve rate hike delays added further volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Justice: Key Suspect Arrested in Theog Murder Case Within 24 Hours

Swift Justice: Key Suspect Arrested in Theog Murder Case Within 24 Hours

 India
2
Road Collapse Drama: Stranded Truck Highlights Infrastructure Woes in Thane

Road Collapse Drama: Stranded Truck Highlights Infrastructure Woes in Thane

 India
3
Drone Strikes Shake RAF Akrotiri, Prompting Sirens and Aircraft Deployment

Drone Strikes Shake RAF Akrotiri, Prompting Sirens and Aircraft Deployment

 Cyprus
4
Diplomacy: The Path to Resolution in Iran

Diplomacy: The Path to Resolution in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026