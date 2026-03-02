Building Global Education Bridges: India's Call for Collaboration

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged foreign higher education institutions to collaborate with India's rapidly evolving education system on Monday. Speaking at the 'Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026', he highlighted education as a vital connection in a world facing rapid changes and challenges.

Pradhan pointed out India's significant role in the global economic landscape, offering opportunities for learning and innovation. He emphasized the country's vibrant knowledge ecosystem and its expanding education pathways through initiatives like the NEP-2020 and the Study in India program. The minister noted India's emergence as a trusted innovation partner in fields such as artificial intelligence and sustainable energy.

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi remarked on the impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) since 2020 in reforming higher education. India is expanding international engagement through joint programs, with a regulatory framework encouraging foreign universities to set up in India. The conclave aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and invite foreign students to study in India.

