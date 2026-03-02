Left Menu

Building Global Education Bridges: India's Call for Collaboration

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan encourages foreign higher education institutions to collaborate with India's growing education system. At the 'Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026', he emphasized education as a bridge between societies amidst global uncertainty. The event promotes international cooperation and innovation in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:10 IST
Building Global Education Bridges: India's Call for Collaboration
Union Education Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged foreign higher education institutions to collaborate with India's rapidly evolving education system on Monday. Speaking at the 'Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026', he highlighted education as a vital connection in a world facing rapid changes and challenges.

Pradhan pointed out India's significant role in the global economic landscape, offering opportunities for learning and innovation. He emphasized the country's vibrant knowledge ecosystem and its expanding education pathways through initiatives like the NEP-2020 and the Study in India program. The minister noted India's emergence as a trusted innovation partner in fields such as artificial intelligence and sustainable energy.

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi remarked on the impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) since 2020 in reforming higher education. India is expanding international engagement through joint programs, with a regulatory framework encouraging foreign universities to set up in India. The conclave aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and invite foreign students to study in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greedy Betrayal: Fatal Gold Lust in Dwarka

Greedy Betrayal: Fatal Gold Lust in Dwarka

 India
2
Shree Ram Twistex IPO Debut Dips Amid Market Turmoil

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Debut Dips Amid Market Turmoil

 India
3
Space: The New Frontier in Military Dominance

Space: The New Frontier in Military Dominance

 Global
4
Swift Action Contained Oleum Gas Leak at Maharashtra Chemical Unit

Swift Action Contained Oleum Gas Leak at Maharashtra Chemical Unit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026