Left Menu

Global Markets Rattle Amid Middle East Tensions

Emerging markets saw significant declines in stocks, bonds, and currencies following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering fears of expanded conflict in the Middle East. Oil prices surged, pushing investors towards safer assets like gold, while geopolitical tensions impacted global economic forecasts adversely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:16 IST
Global Markets Rattle Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market stocks, bonds, and currencies took a hit on Monday as geopolitical tensions surged after U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's response. The heightened fears of a broader Middle East conflict led to soaring oil prices, prompting a rush to safe havens such as gold.

The MSCI index noted a 1.7% drop, its steepest in a month. Country-specific currencies also fell, with the emerging market currency index declining by 0.7%, marking its most significant fall in over three years. Bonds from several Middle Eastern regions and high-risk emerging economies faced substantial pressure amid the turmoil.

As markets react to geopolitical shocks, analysts from Citi warned of potential long-term impacts on global markets, with specific risks for emerging and frontier markets. In response to the conflict, trading activities in Kuwait and the UAE temporarily halted, showcasing the broader economic vulnerabilities present in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Names of infiltrators being deleted from voter list; they will be removed from Bengal after BJP comes to power: Shah at Mathurapur rally.

Names of infiltrators being deleted from voter list; they will be removed fr...

 India
2
Mamata Didi pushed Bengal's youth to infinite darkness of unemployment, time has come to punish her for it: BJP chief Nitin Nabin.

Mamata Didi pushed Bengal's youth to infinite darkness of unemployment, time...

 India
3
Turmoil in Middle East Forces Travel Giants to Reroute Plans

Turmoil in Middle East Forces Travel Giants to Reroute Plans

 Germany
4
Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.

Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026