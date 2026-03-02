Global Markets Rattle Amid Middle East Tensions

Emerging market stocks, bonds, and currencies took a hit on Monday as geopolitical tensions surged after U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's response. The heightened fears of a broader Middle East conflict led to soaring oil prices, prompting a rush to safe havens such as gold.

The MSCI index noted a 1.7% drop, its steepest in a month. Country-specific currencies also fell, with the emerging market currency index declining by 0.7%, marking its most significant fall in over three years. Bonds from several Middle Eastern regions and high-risk emerging economies faced substantial pressure amid the turmoil.

As markets react to geopolitical shocks, analysts from Citi warned of potential long-term impacts on global markets, with specific risks for emerging and frontier markets. In response to the conflict, trading activities in Kuwait and the UAE temporarily halted, showcasing the broader economic vulnerabilities present in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)