Tensions Escalate: Iran Claims Natanz Nuclear Site Attacked

The U.N. nuclear watchdog claims no official indication of Israeli and U.S. attacks damaging Iran’s nuclear facilities. Despite Iran’s envoy alleging a recent attack on Natanz, IAEA’s Grossi confirms no evidence of damage, though communication with Iranian authorities remains obstructed since June attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has stated that there are no indications that recent Israeli and U.S. attacks have caused any damage to Iran's nuclear facilities. This was announced by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi during a briefing with the agency's Board of Governors on Monday.

Grossi's declaration comes amid ongoing tensions, as Iran's envoy to the IAEA claimed that one of its nuclear sites was targeted in the latest round of attacks. The diplomatic rift between the parties continues with no response from Tehran since the facilities were attacked in June.

Iranian ambassador Reza Najafi reported that the Natanz site was attacked, perpetuating claims of Iran's facilities being safeguards for peaceful purposes. The evolving situation underscores the crucial need to restore communication channels between Iran and the IAEA to avoid further conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

