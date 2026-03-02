Tensions Escalate: Iran Claims Natanz Nuclear Site Attacked

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has stated that there are no indications that recent Israeli and U.S. attacks have caused any damage to Iran's nuclear facilities. This was announced by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi during a briefing with the agency's Board of Governors on Monday.

Grossi's declaration comes amid ongoing tensions, as Iran's envoy to the IAEA claimed that one of its nuclear sites was targeted in the latest round of attacks. The diplomatic rift between the parties continues with no response from Tehran since the facilities were attacked in June.

Iranian ambassador Reza Najafi reported that the Natanz site was attacked, perpetuating claims of Iran's facilities being safeguards for peaceful purposes. The evolving situation underscores the crucial need to restore communication channels between Iran and the IAEA to avoid further conflicts.

