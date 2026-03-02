Left Menu

Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Green Initiatives and Agniveer Opportunities

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presents a budget of Rs 2.23 lakh crore for 2026-27, focusing on green initiatives, the creation of a new electricity distribution company for agriculture, a Rs 100 crore climate resilience fund, and increased opportunities for Agniveers in the state police force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:47 IST
Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Green Initiatives and Agniveer Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a comprehensive state budget with a focus on sustainable growth and security. The 2026-27 budget, with an outlay of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, emphasizes green energy and creating opportunities for Agniveers in the state police force.

Major initiatives include a new electricity distribution company aimed specifically at the agriculture sector, and the establishment of a Rs 100 crore Haryana Green Climate Resilience Fund. This initiative aligns with India's vision for net-zero emissions by 2070, accelerating investments in renewable energy, and climate-resilient agriculture.

Saini also announced 20% reservation for Agniveer recruitment in the Haryana Police and set plans for modern developments like 'Wedding Cities' under the 'Wed in India' campaign. The budget reflects the state's commitment to inclusive growth, addressing employment and environmental challenges simultaneously.

TRENDING

1
Mamata Didi pushed Bengal's youth to infinite darkness of unemployment, time has come to punish her for it: BJP chief Nitin Nabin.

Mamata Didi pushed Bengal's youth to infinite darkness of unemployment, time...

 India
2
Turmoil in Middle East Forces Travel Giants to Reroute Plans

Turmoil in Middle East Forces Travel Giants to Reroute Plans

 Germany
3
Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.

Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit S...

 India
4
Escalation in the Middle East: A New Chapter of Tension Unfolds

Escalation in the Middle East: A New Chapter of Tension Unfolds

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026