Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Green Initiatives and Agniveer Opportunities

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a comprehensive state budget with a focus on sustainable growth and security. The 2026-27 budget, with an outlay of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, emphasizes green energy and creating opportunities for Agniveers in the state police force.

Major initiatives include a new electricity distribution company aimed specifically at the agriculture sector, and the establishment of a Rs 100 crore Haryana Green Climate Resilience Fund. This initiative aligns with India's vision for net-zero emissions by 2070, accelerating investments in renewable energy, and climate-resilient agriculture.

Saini also announced 20% reservation for Agniveer recruitment in the Haryana Police and set plans for modern developments like 'Wedding Cities' under the 'Wed in India' campaign. The budget reflects the state's commitment to inclusive growth, addressing employment and environmental challenges simultaneously.