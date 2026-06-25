Conflicting Claims: Israel's Move in Southern Lebanon

Senior Israeli And Lebanese Officials Denied On Thursday That There Had Been Any Israeli Withdrawal From Occupied Southern Lebanon

Senior Israeli and Lebanese officials have firmly denied any withdrawal of Israeli troops from occupied southern Lebanon. This comes after a U.S. official had suggested that Israeli forces had pulled back as a gesture of goodwill towards Lebanon's government, amid ongoing talks.

These discussions, supported by the U.S., aim to return control of certain Lebanese territories to the Lebanese military. The talks are part of a broader effort to dismantle Hezbollah's infrastructure in the area, a key point of contention amid regional tensions involving Iran and the U.S.

Despite the U.S.'s statement about a pilot zone initiative, Israeli officials remain adamant about not abandoning their buffer zone strategy. Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources claim that Israeli forces are actively maintaining their positions, contradicting notions of a withdrawal.