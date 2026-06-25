Conflicting Claims: Israel's Move in Southern Lebanon
Israeli and Lebanese officials have denied reports of Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon, despite U.S. claims of a gesture towards Lebanon's government. Discussions continue over a U.S.-backed proposal for control transfer of Lebanese territory, amid conflicting assertions about Israel's military strategy in the buffer zone.
Senior Israeli and Lebanese officials have firmly denied any withdrawal of Israeli troops from occupied southern Lebanon. This comes after a U.S. official had suggested that Israeli forces had pulled back as a gesture of goodwill towards Lebanon's government, amid ongoing talks.
These discussions, supported by the U.S., aim to return control of certain Lebanese territories to the Lebanese military. The talks are part of a broader effort to dismantle Hezbollah's infrastructure in the area, a key point of contention amid regional tensions involving Iran and the U.S.
Despite the U.S.'s statement about a pilot zone initiative, Israeli officials remain adamant about not abandoning their buffer zone strategy. Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources claim that Israeli forces are actively maintaining their positions, contradicting notions of a withdrawal.