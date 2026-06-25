Ukraines Military Hit An Oil Depot In Russias Krasnodar Region And Two Oil Refineries In The Ufa Region

Ukraine's armed forces targeted vital Russian infrastructure, hitting an oil depot in the Krasnodar region and two refineries in Ufa, marking significant strikes deep into Russian territory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for genuine diplomatic efforts from Russia, criticizing their continued deceptive tactics.

He stressed the urgent need to end the ongoing war through sincere negotiations rather than prolonging the conflict.