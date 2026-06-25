Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Infrastructure Amid Ongoing Conflict
Ukraine's military targeted an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region and two oil refineries in Ufa. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Russia to pursue genuine diplomacy and end the war, highlighting the need to stop deceptive tactics and focus on peace negotiations.
Ukraine's armed forces targeted vital Russian infrastructure, hitting an oil depot in the Krasnodar region and two refineries in Ufa, marking significant strikes deep into Russian territory.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for genuine diplomatic efforts from Russia, criticizing their continued deceptive tactics.
He stressed the urgent need to end the ongoing war through sincere negotiations rather than prolonging the conflict.