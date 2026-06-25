British Hopes Soar with Raducanu and Draper's Wimbledon Return
British tennis fans are eager with expectations as Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper prepare for Wimbledon. Raducanu aims to reclaim her Grand Slam-winning form, fueled by support from coach Andrew Richardson. Meanwhile, Draper returns from injury inspired by Andy Murray's guidance. Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter also aim for strong performances.
British tennis fans are brimming with excitement as Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper prepare to make their mark at Wimbledon. With the support of coach Andrew Richardson, Raducanu looks to regain her Grand Slam-winning form, reminiscent of her U.S. Open triumph.
After overcoming a series of health setbacks, Raducanu reached the final at the Queen's Club Championship, earning her a 30th seed at Wimbledon. However, her withdrawal from the Nottingham Open raises questions about her strategy.
Jack Draper returns to competition under the guidance of Andy Murray, aiming to overcome previous injuries. Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie could miss his stag weekend, and Katie Boulter aspires to capture the spotlight, making this a thrilling tournament for the British lineup.