Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

Turkey has suspended all flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon until Friday as a precaution against recent attacks in the region. Additionally, flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates have been canceled until Tuesday.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced that flights would soon resume to Saudi Arabian cities Riyadh, Jeddah, and Medina, as well as to Oman, assuring some continuity in regional connectivity.

In another development, Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines aircraft were grounded in Tehran, but personnel were safely evacuated back to Turkey. Other staff in countries like Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE remain unaffected at this time.