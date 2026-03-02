Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Stir Cost Concerns for Indian Industries

Indian companies like Parle Products and Maruti Suzuki are preparing for rising costs in packaging and freight due to Middle East tensions. Parle anticipates an impact on packaging costs, while Maruti Suzuki is monitoring its exports to the region, which constitute a minor part of its overall exports.

The recent conflict in the Middle East, involving US and Israeli airstrikes in Iran, has Indian industries on edge over potential cost increases.

Parle Products, a leading biscuit manufacturer, fears rising expenses in packaging materials and freight. Mayank Shah, Vice President of Parle Products, expressed concerns about the situation's impact on consumer costs.

Maruti Suzuki India is also monitoring the geopolitical tension, though its export exposure to the Middle East is minimal. Despite the threats, the company remains resilient, ensuring its export portfolio is diversified.

