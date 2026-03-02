Middle East Tensions Stir Cost Concerns for Indian Industries

The recent conflict in the Middle East, involving US and Israeli airstrikes in Iran, has Indian industries on edge over potential cost increases.

Parle Products, a leading biscuit manufacturer, fears rising expenses in packaging materials and freight. Mayank Shah, Vice President of Parle Products, expressed concerns about the situation's impact on consumer costs.

Maruti Suzuki India is also monitoring the geopolitical tension, though its export exposure to the Middle East is minimal. Despite the threats, the company remains resilient, ensuring its export portfolio is diversified.

