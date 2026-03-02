Indian IT Giants Halt Middle East Travel Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Indian IT giants, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro, have halted travel to the Middle East amid escalating conflict in West Asia. Safety advisories have been issued to ensure the well-being of their employees, urging them to follow local guidelines and avoid unnecessary travel.

Industry body Nasscom has also urged companies to implement work-from-home protocols for employees in affected areas, as airspace closures impact several Gulf countries. TCS and Wipro are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing employee and family safety as their top priority.

This comes after US and Israeli strikes on Iran heightened geopolitical tensions, destabilizing the region and affecting global markets. The IT industry remains vigilant, ready to take further measures as needed to safeguard operations and personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)