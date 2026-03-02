Left Menu

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stays Untapped Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. has no immediate plans to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve despite recent geopolitical tensions involving an attack on Iran. According to a source, oil markets are currently well-supplied. The SPR, located in Louisiana and Texas, holds over 415 million barrels of crude oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:11 IST
The United States does not plan to release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) despite rising tensions following a joint U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran, according to a source within the government.

The source assured that oil markets are "well supplied" at present, alleviating immediate concerns over potential shortages.

Located along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana and Texas, the SPR holds more than 415 million barrels of crude oil, making it the world's most significant emergency oil resource.

