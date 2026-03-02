U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stays Untapped Amid Middle East Tensions

The United States does not plan to release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) despite rising tensions following a joint U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran, according to a source within the government.

The source assured that oil markets are "well supplied" at present, alleviating immediate concerns over potential shortages.

Located along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana and Texas, the SPR holds more than 415 million barrels of crude oil, making it the world's most significant emergency oil resource.

