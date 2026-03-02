U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stays Untapped Amid Middle East Tensions
The U.S. has no immediate plans to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve despite recent geopolitical tensions involving an attack on Iran. According to a source, oil markets are currently well-supplied. The SPR, located in Louisiana and Texas, holds over 415 million barrels of crude oil.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States does not plan to release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) despite rising tensions following a joint U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran, according to a source within the government.
The source assured that oil markets are "well supplied" at present, alleviating immediate concerns over potential shortages.
Located along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana and Texas, the SPR holds more than 415 million barrels of crude oil, making it the world's most significant emergency oil resource.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies
US Economy Faces Uncertainty Amid Rising Tensions with Iran
Tel Aviv Stock Surge Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran
European Markets Plummet Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Conflict
Iran's World Cup Dilemma Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions