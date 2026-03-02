Resumption of Flights: Etihad and Emirates Take to the Skies Again

Etihad and Emirates airlines, prominent long-haul carriers from Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively, resumed limited flight operations on Monday. This restart follows a suspension due to ongoing war-related disruptions.

Etihad planes were first noted in the skies, as confirmed by flight-tracking services. Both airlines picked up operations Monday afternoon, marking a tentative return to service.

Dubai's government has advised caution, instructing travelers to approach the airport only if they are contacted directly by airline representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)