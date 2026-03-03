Sea Buckthorn Spotlighted on World Wildlife Day

High in the Himalaya, more than a mile above sea level, a hardy shrub covered in bright orange and yellow berries is drawing global attention. Sea buckthorn — known locally as chharma — is being highlighted on World Wildlife Day as a powerful example of how medicinal and aromatic plants (MAPs) can protect ecosystems while sustaining livelihoods.

This year’s World Wildlife Day theme focuses on MAPs and their role in conserving health, heritage and income. Globally, an estimated 50,000–70,000 medicinal and aromatic plant species are harvested for food, medicine and trade. Millions of people rely on them for primary healthcare and economic survival, particularly in rural and Indigenous communities.

A Plant That Powers Economies and Ecosystems

Sea buckthorn is a commercially established crop in India’s Himalayan states, where tribal and local communities use it to produce tea, jam, wine, pickles, medicinal preparations and beauty products. These are sold in both informal village markets and formal commercial supply chains.

Beyond its economic value, sea buckthorn delivers significant environmental benefits. The shrub thrives in extreme mountain conditions and helps:

Stabilize fragile soils on steep slopes

Rehabilitate degraded landscapes

Prevent erosion and habitat loss

Support biodiversity and pollinators

Its ecological role is particularly critical in the Indian Himalayan Region, where climate change and land-use pressures are intensifying.

Global Efforts to Protect Medicinal Plants

The Global Environment Facility (GEF)-funded, World Bank-led Global Wildlife Program (GWP) supports 38 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean to combat illegal and unsustainable wildlife trade and promote wildlife-based economies, including those built around non-timber forest products such as MAPs.

In India, the GWP India SECURE Himalaya project strengthened sea buckthorn value chains to benefit communities while conserving biodiversity. The initiative was supported by the United Nations Development Programme as GEF Agency and implemented by India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The project trained local collectors and producer groups in:

Sustainable harvesting methods

Basic processing and quality control

Market linkages for responsible sales

More than 250 Biodiversity Management Committees were supported to manage Medicinal Plant Conservation Areas, helping prevent overharvesting and land degradation.

“These efforts ensure communities avoid overexploitation while protecting their livelihoods and snow leopard habitats,” project officials said.

Snow Leopards and Sustainable Livelihoods

Healthy sea buckthorn ecosystems benefit not only people but also wildlife. Snow leopards and their prey rely on intact alpine habitats supported by stable vegetation cover. Removing sea buckthorn for alternative land uses can trigger soil erosion and ecological decline, undermining both conservation and local economies.

The SECURE Himalaya project aimed to promote sustainable management of alpine pastures and forests, ensuring globally significant wildlife — including the endangered snow leopard — can coexist with thriving mountain communities.

Rising Threats to MAPs

Despite their value, 9% of medicinal and aromatic plant species are currently threatened with extinction, according to the IUCN Red List. Major drivers include overharvesting, habitat loss, climate change and illegal or unregulated international trade.

In parts of the Indian Himalaya, sea buckthorn has been removed to make way for alternative land uses, often resulting in land degradation and long-term economic harm.

“Conserving these forests means safeguarding the well-being of people and nature together,” said Navy Nop, Natural Resources Management Specialist at the World Bank, referring to similar GWP efforts in Cambodia that strengthen non-timber forest product value chains.

A Model for Nature-Positive Development

Sea buckthorn illustrates how conservation and development can reinforce one another. By building sustainable value chains and empowering local communities, projects like GWP India SECURE Himalaya demonstrate that protecting biodiversity can also enhance income, food security and cultural heritage.

As World Wildlife Day underscores the importance of medicinal and aromatic plants, sea buckthorn stands out as a symbol of resilience — proving that in some of the planet’s harshest environments, nature-based solutions can deliver both ecological and economic returns.