India Secures Energy Amid Middle East Tensions

Hardeep Singh Puri, India's Petroleum Minister, assures the nation of robust petroleum reserves, easing worries over Middle East turmoil. With strategic resource diversification, a 24/7 control center for supply oversight, and 25-day oil stocks, India stands prepared, prioritizing consumer protection and stable energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:36 IST
Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas briefing the media on the country's preparedness amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East (Photo/ PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amid the growing tensions in the Middle East and a shifting global energy landscape, India's Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, reassured citizens about the country's oil reserves. He stated that India is well-equipped with crude oil and key petroleum products like petrol, diesel, and ATF to handle any short-term supply disruptions originating from the region.

India, a major global player in oil markets, ranks as the third-largest importer and fourth-largest refiner. By diversifying energy sources, the nation has ensured affordable energy access for its populace, with new routes bypassing the Strait of Hormuz to enhance supply security. Such strategies are aimed at maintaining stable supplies even during potential supply chain interruptions.

The Ministry has activated a 24/7 Control Room dedicated to monitoring the national petroleum product supply and stock levels. Minister Puri underscored the government's confidence in current stock levels and its commitment to protecting consumer interests. Meanwhile, government sources revealed that India maintains 25 days' worth of oil stockpiles and is exploring alternative import routes for crude oil, LPG, and LNG. Despite geopolitical tensions, there are no current plans to increase petrol or diesel prices.

