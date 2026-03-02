India AI Impact Summit 2026: A $240 Billion Investment Pledge for the Future
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 witnessed massive investment commitments amounting to USD 240 billion from major investors including Reliance Industries, Adani, Google, and Tata. The event, attended by 600,000 people, established new global partnerships to enhance AI infrastructure and encourage inclusive AI deployment.
The summit attracted approximately 600,000 attendees and delegates from over 100 countries, making it the largest AI event ever held.
A central theme of the summit was the commitment to expand India's AI infrastructure, with significant investments aimed at fostering trustworthy AI deployment across multiple sectors.