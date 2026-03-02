India AI Impact Summit 2026: A $240 Billion Investment Pledge for the Future

The landmark India AI Impact Summit 2026 ended on a high note, announcing a cumulative investment of USD 240 billion from leading global companies like Reliance Industries, Adani, Google, and Tata.

The summit attracted approximately 600,000 attendees and delegates from over 100 countries, making it the largest AI event ever held.

A central theme of the summit was the commitment to expand India's AI infrastructure, with significant investments aimed at fostering trustworthy AI deployment across multiple sectors.