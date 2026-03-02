High Court Rescues IYC President Amid AI Summit Protest Controversy

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to Uday Bhanu Chib, President of the Indian Youth Congress, allowing the restoration of his bail amid the AI summit protest case. This comes after the high court stayed a sessions court order that previously halted his bail.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee, hearing the petition from Chib's counsel, criticized the sessions court for not providing clear reasoning in its decision to stay the magistrate court's order. The high court emphasized the need for a well-reasoned judgment.

Chib was arrested following a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit, targeting international trade relations. The protest notably featured slogans involving global leaders and resulted in a clash with security personnel at the venue.