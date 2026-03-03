Tensions Surge as U.S. Marines Open Fire at Karachi Consulate

Over the weekend, U.S. Marines allegedly opened fire on demonstrators who stormed the consulate in Karachi. This came after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes on Iran, leading to widespread protests.

According to U.S. officials, ten people died when the protestors breached the consulate's security. Whether the Marines' gunfire caused any deaths remains unclear, and the extent of involvement by local security forces is unknown.

Pakistan, with its significant Shi'ite population, has banned large gatherings nationwide following the unrest, which has already resulted in 26 deaths. Security measures have been heightened around U.S. diplomatic missions across the country.