Stranded but Safe: Nanded Citizens Amid West Asia Conflict

Amid ongoing military conflict in West Asia, at least 54 citizens from Nanded, Maharashtra, find themselves stranded across the Gulf region. According to a district official, these individuals are currently safe in countries like Dubai, Sharjah, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Supervised by Nanded district Guardian Minister Atul Save, coordinated efforts are underway involving the Ministry of External Affairs and the State Emergency Operations Centre in Mumbai. The Emergency Operations Centre in Nanded has been actively communicating with both the stranded citizens and their families.

The district administration has urged Nanded citizens in affected regions to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow instructions from local authorities and Indian embassies. Families are advised to stay informed about their relatives' whereabouts to ensure everyone's safety.

