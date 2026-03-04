Left Menu

Stranded but Safe: Nanded Citizens Amid West Asia Conflict

At least 54 citizens from Nanded in Maharashtra are stranded in various Gulf countries amid the military conflict in West Asia. With assistance from local and national authorities, efforts are underway to ensure their safety and eventual return home. Citizens are advised to stay alert and follow official advisories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:06 IST
  India
  • India

Amid ongoing military conflict in West Asia, at least 54 citizens from Nanded, Maharashtra, find themselves stranded across the Gulf region. According to a district official, these individuals are currently safe in countries like Dubai, Sharjah, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Supervised by Nanded district Guardian Minister Atul Save, coordinated efforts are underway involving the Ministry of External Affairs and the State Emergency Operations Centre in Mumbai. The Emergency Operations Centre in Nanded has been actively communicating with both the stranded citizens and their families.

The district administration has urged Nanded citizens in affected regions to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow instructions from local authorities and Indian embassies. Families are advised to stay informed about their relatives' whereabouts to ensure everyone's safety.

