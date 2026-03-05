West Asia Tensions and Economic Ripples: A Closer Look

Morgan Stanley has released a report predicting heightened economic volatility amid the ongoing West Asia conflict following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran. The financial implications of retaliatory strikes by Iran are expected to profound if the conflict persists for several weeks.

The report underscores the potential economic and market impacts of an extended conflict, citing increased oil prices, rising inflation, and uncertain financial conditions as likely outcomes. A limited conflict might restrict economic fallout, while prolonged tensions could intensify pressures.

President Trump anticipates the attacks could last up to four to five weeks. Morgan Stanley cautions that escalation beyond a few weeks may severely stress the economy, with energy prices playing a pivotal role in shaping inflation trajectories.

The report notes that a sustained rise in energy costs would exacerbate inflationary pressures, although a strong U.S. dollar might mitigate some effects. Geopolitical tensions tend to shift investments toward the dollar, perceived as a safe haven.

Initial spikes in consumer expenses could lead to reduced savings, affecting household spending over time. The conflict might also significantly impact U.S. political dynamics, especially ahead of midterm elections, with affordability as a central voter concern.

Amid heightened U.S. engagement, a potential increase in defense spending could push budgets closer to Trump's USD 1.5 trillion request, echoing levels not seen since the Korean War. Historically, defense sectors gain during conflicts, but sustained high oil prices might counterbalance market optimism.

Morgan Stanley stresses that geopolitical risks are evolving from temporary shocks to long-term global market influencers. Risks are not confined to the U.S.; Indian markets have already seen volatility due to higher oil prices and regional tensions.

As a strategic response, Morgan Stanley recommends increasing investment in sectors like defense and industrial resilience by 2026 to tap into government-driven long-term demand. (ANI)