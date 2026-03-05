Qatar Airways Launches Relief Flights for Stranded Passengers
Qatar Airways will initiate limited relief flights from Muscat and Riyadh to various European destinations. The flights are designed to assist passengers who are currently stranded and aim to reach major cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Madrid, and Rome, with additional services to Frankfurt from Riyadh.
Qatar Airways announced its plan to commence limited relief flights beginning Thursday for passengers stranded at Muscat and Riyadh. This effort is part of the airline's strategy to offer support amidst ongoing travel disruptions.
The flights are slated to connect Muscat with key European destinations including Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London's Heathrow, Madrid, and Rome. In addition, services from Riyadh will target the Frankfurt hub, facilitating broader access for affected passengers.
The initiative underscores Qatar Airways' commitment to addressing passenger needs during challenging times, reflecting its resilience and adaptive strategy in the face of aviation sector challenges.
