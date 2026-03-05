Kolkata-Dubai Flights Lift Off Amid Tensions

Flight services between Kolkata and Dubai resumed partially on Thursday following a four-day suspension amid ongoing Middle East conflicts, airport officials announced. A flydubai aircraft from Dubai touched down at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 2:40 a.m., carrying 130 passengers in its first arrival since the disruption.

The Boeing 737 Max had been scheduled to land earlier at 12:25 a.m., according to Kolkata airport representatives. It later departed for Dubai at 3:59 a.m. with 55 passengers. The last aircraft to leave for the Middle East prior to the service halt was an Emirates flight to Dubai on February 28.

Flight disruptions affected routes between Kolkata and cities like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi because of temporary airline suspensions amid heightened tensions and airspace restrictions linked to the US, Israel, and Iran conflict. Officials noted there's no clear timeline for when all Middle East routes will fully resume operations.

