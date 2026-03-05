Left Menu

Maharashtra's Crackdown on Alcohol Use Among MSRTC Staff

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has mandated alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers and conductors, aiming to enforce a zero-tolerance policy on alcohol consumption. This move follows a surprise inspection revealing misconduct and aims to enhance passenger safety by ensuring sober operations.

Updated: 05-03-2026 16:47 IST
Maharashtra's Crackdown on Alcohol Use Among MSRTC Staff
Maharashtra's transport minister, Pratap Sarnaik, has announced that alcohol tests will be mandatory for drivers and conductors of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). This initiative is part of a stringent 'zero tolerance' policy concerning alcohol consumption among employees.

During a surprise inspection at the Parel bus stand, multiple violations were discovered, including liquor bottles in driver rest areas. In response, a detailed investigation was conducted, and a committee submitted a report to Sarnaik.

Under new guidelines, regular and surprise alcohol checks will be implemented, involving vehicle examiners and various depot officials. An 'Alcohol Awareness Week' will educate staff about the dangers of alcohol, supporting this comprehensive safety initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

