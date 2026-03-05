Israeli Repatriation Amidst Iran Air Conflict
Since the onset of the Iran air conflict, over 20,000 Israelis have returned home as the Transportation Ministry works on expanding repatriation efforts. With 120,000 Israelis still abroad, plans are underway to facilitate their return by various means, including air, land, and sea, within seven to ten days.
More than 20,000 Israelis have returned home following the initiation of the Iran air conflict last Saturday, according to the Transportation Ministry's announcement on Thursday. Israel has begun reopening its airspace, allowing several flights to land at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.
The ministry reported that approximately 120,000 Israelis remain abroad, expressing a desire to return. The repatriation process is expected to take between seven to ten days.
Efforts are underway to increase the available options for air, land, and sea travel, facilitating smoother transitions as part of the broader repatriation strategy.
