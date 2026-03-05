Left Menu

Israeli Repatriation Amidst Iran Air Conflict

Since the onset of the Iran air conflict, over 20,000 Israelis have returned home as the Transportation Ministry works on expanding repatriation efforts. With 120,000 Israelis still abroad, plans are underway to facilitate their return by various means, including air, land, and sea, within seven to ten days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:25 IST
Israeli Repatriation Amidst Iran Air Conflict
  • Country:
  • Israel

More than 20,000 Israelis have returned home following the initiation of the Iran air conflict last Saturday, according to the Transportation Ministry's announcement on Thursday. Israel has begun reopening its airspace, allowing several flights to land at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

The ministry reported that approximately 120,000 Israelis remain abroad, expressing a desire to return. The repatriation process is expected to take between seven to ten days.

Efforts are underway to increase the available options for air, land, and sea travel, facilitating smoother transitions as part of the broader repatriation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

 India
2
Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

 India
3
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
4
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026