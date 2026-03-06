Karnataka Pioneers Ban on Teen Social Media

The southern Indian state of Karnataka, known for its bustling tech hub in Bengaluru, has taken a landmark step by banning the use of social media for individuals under the age of 16. State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the decision on Friday, marking a first in India.

In his budget speech, Siddaramaiah emphasized the need to prevent the detrimental effects that rising mobile usage could have on children. By enacting this ban, Karnataka aims to address concerns about the digital landscape and its potential harm to the younger population.

This significant policy move could set a precedent for other regions grappling with the challenges of governing digital interactions among teens.

(With inputs from agencies.)