Call for Expanding Udan Yatri Cafes Nationwide

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has called on the government to enhance the presence of Udan Yatri Cafes at airports nationwide. Chadha addressed the issue in Rajya Sabha, commending the initiative that aims to offer cost-effective and quality snacks at major Indian airports.

Currently limited to a few airports, these cafes are ideally situated before check-in and security, often leaving passengers unable to avail themselves of the service due to inconvenient placement. Chadha highlighted that passengers primarily seek dining options while waiting to board their flights.

The politician also noted the operational challenges such as long queues and limited menu selections, particularly during peak travel times. He urged the government to expand these facilities to all airports, enhance accessibility, and provide a wider range of menu options to better serve travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)