Iraq says at least one killed in Basra port attack as country halts operations at oil ports, reports AP.
PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 12-03-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 07:48 IST
Iraq says at least one killed in Basra port attack as country halts operations at oil ports, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Basra
- port
- attack
- Iraq
- oil
- operations
- security
- infrastructure
- economy
- global market