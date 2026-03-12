Left Menu

India Navigates Strait of Hormuz Tensions to Secure Safe Passage for Merchant Vessels

India is negotiating with Iran to ensure safe transit for 28 Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, amid rising tensions with the US and Israel. Discussions also cover the safety of shipping and India's energy security. India is aiding its nationals in Iran, facilitating their return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:10 IST
India Navigates Strait of Hormuz Tensions to Secure Safe Passage for Merchant Vessels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is actively engaging with Iran to guarantee the secure passage of 28 Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz. This move comes as Iran partially obstructs the waterway due to escalating tensions with the United States and Israel, according to knowledgeable sources on Thursday.

Discussions between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart have emphasized the importance of maritime safety and India's energy security. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted these issues but did not disclose further details.

Efforts continue as global oil and gas prices soar following the obstruction. Meanwhile, India's government is assisting approximately 9,000 nationals in Iran, simplifying their journeys to Azerbaijan and Armenia en route to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026