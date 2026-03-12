India Navigates Strait of Hormuz Tensions to Secure Safe Passage for Merchant Vessels

India is actively engaging with Iran to guarantee the secure passage of 28 Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz. This move comes as Iran partially obstructs the waterway due to escalating tensions with the United States and Israel, according to knowledgeable sources on Thursday.

Discussions between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart have emphasized the importance of maritime safety and India's energy security. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted these issues but did not disclose further details.

Efforts continue as global oil and gas prices soar following the obstruction. Meanwhile, India's government is assisting approximately 9,000 nationals in Iran, simplifying their journeys to Azerbaijan and Armenia en route to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)