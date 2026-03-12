Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Surge: Oil Prices Soar Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure

Oil prices surged by around 8% as Iran intensified assaults on oil and transport facilities in the Middle East, leading to the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This disruption has caused a significant hike in global oil prices and increased geopolitical tensions across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices skyrocketed approximately 8% on Thursday after Iran escalated its attacks on oil and transport facilities across the Middle East. The tense geopolitical climate has resulted in the closure of the key Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil supply.

Brent futures demonstrated an 8% rise, reaching $99.38, after peaking at $101.59. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, similarly, surged 8.6% to $94.81, indicating heightened market pressures. The Iranian conflict has sparked uncertainty over prolonged Strait closures, instigating fresh four-week highs in U.S. natural gas futures due to increased heating demand.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright suggested the potential for a naval escort of ships through Hormuz, while noting challenges. Despite Iran's aggressive stance, oil prices are unlikely to hit $200 a barrel. The war, labeled as the considerable oil-supply disruption by the International Energy Agency, led to a historic 400 million barrels release from strategic reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

