Srinivasa Palms: Transforming Senior Living with 3-in-1 Luxury Community

In a landmark development, Aalam Stepstone Senior Heaven Promoters Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled 'Srinivasa Palms'—India's inaugural 3-in-1 luxury senior living apartment community. Nestled in the pastoral surrounding of Pollachi near Coimbatore, this pioneering housing project includes 160 apartments set within a serene 1.18-acre enclave of coconut groves overlooking the Western Ghats.

The elegantly designed units within Srinivasa Palms redefine the retirement living landscape by merging luxury lifestyle with assisted senior care and community development. Built to provide residents with a safe, tranquil, and comfortable environment, the community promotes a vibrant lifestyle enriched with amenities like 24/7 paramedical care, regular health check-ups, and a slew of recreational activities.

The unveiling event, which runs from March 13 to 15 at Fairfield by Marriott Coimbatore, is marked by a Mid-Launch Special Offer for prospective buyers. Founder and Managing Director Motish Kumar emphasized their mission to deliver affordable, luxurious living options for seniors, encapsulating comfort, dignity, and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)