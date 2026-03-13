Left Menu

Srinivasa Palms: Transforming Senior Living with 3-in-1 Luxury Community

Aalam Stepstone Senior Heaven Promoters launches India's first 3-in-1 luxury senior living apartments—Srinivasa Palms—in Coimbatore. The project offers 160 lifestyle apartments combining luxury living, assisted senior care, and community living. The launch event also features a Mid-Launch Special Offer at Fairfield by Marriott Coimbatore from March 13-15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:00 IST
Srinivasa Palms: Transforming Senior Living with 3-in-1 Luxury Community
Srinivasa Palms' Redefines Retirement Living with India's First 3-in-1 Luxury Senior Living Concept. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, Aalam Stepstone Senior Heaven Promoters Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled 'Srinivasa Palms'—India's inaugural 3-in-1 luxury senior living apartment community. Nestled in the pastoral surrounding of Pollachi near Coimbatore, this pioneering housing project includes 160 apartments set within a serene 1.18-acre enclave of coconut groves overlooking the Western Ghats.

The elegantly designed units within Srinivasa Palms redefine the retirement living landscape by merging luxury lifestyle with assisted senior care and community development. Built to provide residents with a safe, tranquil, and comfortable environment, the community promotes a vibrant lifestyle enriched with amenities like 24/7 paramedical care, regular health check-ups, and a slew of recreational activities.

The unveiling event, which runs from March 13 to 15 at Fairfield by Marriott Coimbatore, is marked by a Mid-Launch Special Offer for prospective buyers. Founder and Managing Director Motish Kumar emphasized their mission to deliver affordable, luxurious living options for seniors, encapsulating comfort, dignity, and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026