Left Menu

HMEL's Rs 2,600 Crore Investment Boosts Punjab's Chemical Sector

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) announces a significant Rs 2,600 crore investment in Punjab's speciality and fine chemicals sector. The company also plans to open 500 retail fuel outlets nationwide. This investment at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026 aims to bolster local economic development and skill enhancement opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:45 IST
HMEL's Rs 2,600 Crore Investment Boosts Punjab's Chemical Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) is set to inject Rs 2,600 crore into Punjab's speciality and fine chemicals sector. The announcement was made by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, renowned industrialist and executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026.

Mittal highlighted that this strategic investment aims to propel HMEL's expansion within the speciality chemicals arena, facilitating economic growth across the region. Additionally, HMEL will venture into the retail fuel sector, planning to establish 500 cutting-edge fuel stations nationwide, equipped with the latest AI-driven technology.

This initiative, along with ongoing projects like the Guru Gobind Singh refinery, supports both Punjab's and India's energy needs. The summit, attended by key figures including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, underscores the state government's commitment to fostering industrial development and skill training opportunities for youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026