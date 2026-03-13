HMEL's Rs 2,600 Crore Investment Boosts Punjab's Chemical Sector

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) is set to inject Rs 2,600 crore into Punjab's speciality and fine chemicals sector. The announcement was made by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, renowned industrialist and executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026.

Mittal highlighted that this strategic investment aims to propel HMEL's expansion within the speciality chemicals arena, facilitating economic growth across the region. Additionally, HMEL will venture into the retail fuel sector, planning to establish 500 cutting-edge fuel stations nationwide, equipped with the latest AI-driven technology.

This initiative, along with ongoing projects like the Guru Gobind Singh refinery, supports both Punjab's and India's energy needs. The summit, attended by key figures including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, underscores the state government's commitment to fostering industrial development and skill training opportunities for youth.

