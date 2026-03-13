Navigating Hostilities: Indian Ships Safe Passage from Strait of Hormuz
One Indian-flagged vessel, Jag Prakash, has safely set sail from the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing hostilities. The ship, carrying gasoline to Tanzania, was part of 28 Indian vessels stranded due to tensions involving Iran. Coordination efforts continue to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers across the region.
- Country:
- India
The Indian-flagged oil tanker Jag Prakash has successfully navigated away from the volatile Strait of Hormuz, as confirmed by Rajesh Kumar Sinha, a senior official in the Ministry of Shipping. The tanker, laden with gasoline bound for Tanzania, marks a significant move in easing tension for stranded vessels in the area.
Hundreds of ships were caught in the strategic waterway amid military conflicts between the US, Israel, and Iran. Notably, 28 Indian-flagged vessels were affected—24 to the west and four, including Jag Prakash, to the east. Three ships still remain on the eastern side with 76 seafarers aboard.
India's Directorate General of Shipping is maintaining communication with ship owners and Indian missions, ensuring safety and coordination for the seafarers. As the maritime situation develops, measures to support port operations and safety protocols continue to be prioritized by Indian authorities.
ALSO READ
Iran parliament speaker says any invasion of Iran's islands will 'make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders,' reports AP.
Iran Escalates Tensions Amidst Persian Gulf Crisis
Ships Signal China Links to Dodge Persian Gulf Attacks
Indian Vessels Stranded in Persian Gulf: Government Intervention and Safety Assurance
Persian Gulf Tensions: The Relentless Battle for Control