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Anil Ambani's Son Under CBI Spotlight for Massive Bank Fraud Case

Jai Anmol Ambani, son of Anil Ambani, was questioned by the CBI for six and a half hours regarding a Rs 228-crore Union Bank of India fraud case. The former director of Reliance Home Finance Limited is under investigation with other former executives for alleged criminal conspiracy and financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:51 IST
Anil Ambani's Son Under CBI Spotlight for Massive Bank Fraud Case
  • Country:
  • India

Jai Anmol Ambani, the son of business magnate Anil Ambani, faced intense scrutiny as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated him for over six hours regarding a significant bank fraud case worth Rs 228 crore. The inquiry, conducted at the CBI headquarters in Delhi, focused on alleged financial irregularities linked to Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL).

The investigation centers around a complaint by Union Bank of India, previously known as Andhra Bank, which accused the company of failing to repay loans, turning their accounts into non-performing assets. Jai Anmol Ambani, along with ex-CEO Ravindra Sudhakar and other former RHFL directors, is facing allegations of criminal conspiracy, fraud, and misconduct, resulting in considerable financial loss to the bank.

The probe's intensity escalated when the CBI carried out searches at various locations linked to the accused, including Jai Anmol's residence in Mumbai. The background of this financial debacle involves RHFL securing loans totaling over Rs 5,572 crore from multiple financial bodies. The case spotlights the potential widespread implications of corporate financial misconduct.

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